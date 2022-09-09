BEAVER — The mayor, the village and water clerk, the fiscal officer and a councilman in Beaver have all resigned their positions, according to former mayor William Roberts.
Other officials that resigned included: village and water clerk Chelsea Roberts, fiscal officer Velvie McKenzie and councilman Brian Cooper.
Roberts cited hostile councilmen and unethical behavior by some of the councilmen as reasons for the resignations. Roberts said that the village’s water, sewer and parks funds are all in the red.
According to Roberts, the council will forgive high water bills if they know the person or if they are a family member. Roberts estimated that the council has forgave $15,000 in water bills. After forgiving the high water bills, the council voted to raise water rates, and Roberts said they are trying to raise them again.
Roberts also charged that former village and water clerk, Chelsea Roberts, was given a raise by council then a couple weeks later it was taken away.
“She said she had just had enough of it,” Roberts said
“We couldn’t anything done, and we were always fighting,” Roberts said.
Tommy Wallace is now the mayor of the village.
“They can’t send bills; they have no water clerk,” Roberts said. “I don’t know how they’ll pay bills without a fiscal officer.”
Roberts said the state has threatened to put the village on fiscal emergency.
