COLUMBUS — A recent report from the Ohio Attorney General Office indicated a significant uptick in a group of synthetic opioids throughout the state, where several local counties have been reporting cases so far in 2022.
The prevalence of nitazenes, also known as "Frankenstein opioids", jumped to 143 cases in the first three months of 2022- up from 27 for the same time period last year- according to the Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
The finding is particularly troublesome since these types of opioids can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl.
“Frankenstein opioids are even more lethal than the drugs already responsible for so many overdose deaths,” Attorney General Dave Yost said in a released statement. “Law enforcement and the public need to pay attention to these emerging hazards.”
Pike County and several neighboring counties have reported cases, with Scioto County being second in the state having approximately 14 to 19 cases. Montgomery County in southwestern Ohio has the most with more than 20 cases reported through March.
A recently published BCI bulletin said that nitazene compounds were originally synthesized in the 1950s for research, but have not been approved for medical use anywhere in the world. Instead, these compounds are made in clandestine labs and are sometimes found combined with fentanyl.
With this in-mind, the Ohio Board of Pharmacy placed seven nitazenes as Schedule I controlled substances on April 6, 2022, due to their imminent danger to public health, welfare, and safety.
Of those seven, metonitazene made up the lion's share of nitazene cases with 82 of the 143 reported. This synthetic opioid is reported to be 1.5 to 10 times stronger than fentanyl, according to the Ohio Emergency Medical Services.
Ohio EMS added that the emergency scheduling is effective for 180 days, but that duration may be prolonged or permanent in the future.
"The opioid crisis continues to plague our nation, including the State of Ohio, with fentanyl and its associated high potency significantly adding to the rates of death," state Medical Director Carol A. Cunningham wrote in a memo to EMS services throughout Ohio. "Unfortunately, a new class of synthetic opioids, nitazenes, has recently been identified through autopsy findings and forensic crime lab analyses."
Due to the potency of the opioids, law enforcement and EMS providers are told to handle these cases with increased precaution. If seized drugs need to be removed from their packaging, handlers are told to wear protective clothing, eye protection, nitrile gloves, and a N-95/P-95 rated particulate mask.
So far in 2022, preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health Public Health Information Warehouse shows that Pike County has the highest rate of unintentional drug overdose deaths in the state.
As of April 22, there have been seven unintentional overdose deaths in Pike County and 427 statewide.
Between 2020 and 2021, 10,113 Ohioans and 39 people in the county and died from drug overdoses.
