Will Hamman, who graduated from OSU with a master’s degree in Agronomy in May, accepted the position of Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension educator at OSU Extension Pike County in June this year.
It was Hamman’s love of agriculture that attracted him to the position at OSU Extension.
“Like any farm kid, I wanted to be a farmer when I grew up,” said Hamman. “I soon realized there wasn’t room to be a partner in the farm out of high school, so I explored the health field, thinking I wanted to be a therapist. I got into my fourth year of college and realized that my passion was agriculture but I enjoyed helping and working with people.”
Hamman finished his Bachelor of Science degree in Health Sciences from OSU and then took two years off from school to “figure out” what he wanted to do.
“I helped on the family farm during the busy times and I worked at UPS for two years, and I realized I wanted to go back to school and get my MS,” he said.
Hamman attended graduate school at OSU where he was a graduate research associate for two years and obtained his MS focusing on variable rate seeding in soybeans.
“During that time I got a lot of exposure working with extension educators across the state and started attending their meetings,” he said. “I saw how the extension organization was able to work with producers and community members to help them in multiple ways and it really appealed to me. I would be able to work in agriculture and help people, the best of both worlds.”
The Agriculture and Natural Resource Extension educator position at OSU Extension allowed Hamman to return home to southern Ohio.
“I applied and I was fortunate enough to be offered the position and I have enjoyed every day of my new job thus far,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed and will continue to enjoy meeting and working with the community of Pike County.”
According to Hamman, Pike County is a “very diverse community” with “a lot of “ timber production, livestock production, agronomic crop production and specialty production, all having “unique sets of of challenges that can be very difficult to address.”
“Having an OSU educator who can provide non-biased advice and recommendations that have the producer and consumer’s best interest in mind is a great resource,” said Hamman. “It also allows us to provide the most up to date education and training to the community of Pike County.”
The largest and likely the most uncontrollable challenge in the area, according to Hamman, is battling extreme weather events, such as excess rainfall, continuous rainfall in fall and spring, and extended dry and hot periods during summer.
“These conditions impact the production of all crops, livestock, and timber, as well as local food producers, home gardeners and many more,” said Hamman. “Being able to utilize new techniques or alternative methods to accomplish production goals can be difficult and sometimes foreign to many community members. Through research with OSU Extension, we can work together to find the best solution or recommendation for each operation or individual to help them succeed going forward.”
Hamman is currently working with “a couple other county educators” to put together an estate planning and transitioning program, as well as fertilizer and pesticide training and recertification.
“I would like to have a few on-farm research trials out next spring, so I hope to work with a few producers to set up a project that they are interested in and excited about as well,” Hamman said.
Hamman’s ancestors migrated from Germany in the 1800s to the Hamman Church area. Several of his ancestors are buried in the cemetery there.
“My relatives moved north to the Deer Creek valley near the Pickaway/Ross County line in the mid-1800s and have been there since,” Hamman said. “I have not attended church there, but I remember attending family reunions at the church when I was a boy.”
