Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken announced today that USDA is investing more than $291 million to help 4 electric cooperatives and utilities expand and modernize the electric grid and increase grid security.

“USDA Rural Development is in a unique position to help rural communities build, maintain and improve electric infrastructure,” said McCracken. “The investments announced today support our rural co-ops and communities by ensuring reliable, affordable power. This funding will create and save jobs by attracting and retaining employers and workers.”


