The Pike County Commissioners met with county engineer Denny Salisbury by phone, Monday morning, during their regularly scheduled meeting.
Salisbury had paperwork given to the panel by his staff for spot paving projects on Bobo Road, McCorkle Road, part of Schuster Road, Pleasant Hill Road and Tile Mill Road.
“This is part of the OPWT grant we got this summer,” Salisbury said.
Salisbury explained that this was for spot paving before any chip and seal projects were done, except for Tile Mill Road, which will be fully repaved.
“A couple things to know, it does include on Tile Mill Road, “ Salisbury said. “Tile Mill is so narrow that if you put a stripe down the middle and someone follows that stripe they are liable to be off the side into the ditch.”
Salisbury said that Pleasant Hill Road has never been paved, just chipped and sealed. The material that underlays the pavement “moves around all the time.”
“I came up with a whole different bunch of ideas, including trying to grind it up, remove or what to do and I just concluded that my best option is, right now, to try to overlay with two inches of asphalt and take my chances,” Salisbury said. “To spend a lot trying to grind up Pleasant Hill Road before paving it, doesn’t make a lot of sense.
They commissioners voted to approve all spot paving projects brought before them as well as Tile Mill Road paving project.
In other news, the Sunfish Creek slip project, Friday the crew was able to move dirt. After calling to check on the progress of the job and checking the drawings Salisbury realized that the crew was digging in the wrong place.
“They spent all day Friday moving dirt that didn’t have to be moved and now has to be replaced,” Salisbury said. “Now that’s not bad because the contractor has to cover that expense.”
Commissioner Jeff Chattin questioned Salisbury if bringing in the contractor for a discussion would be a good idea. Salisbury replied to just let the contractor continue to work. Salisbury explained that the issue Friday was nobody onsite read the plans.
“That’s what I mean,” Chattin replied. “If they’re going to do public work they need to learn to follow the plans.”
Salisbury said in that case they will have to face the consequences of not following the plans.
“I’m not sure what the consequences are, yet,” Salisbury said. “We know they’ve got to restore what they took out at their cost. The question is: is there going to have to be some kind of remedial work done because they have now created an additional slip plane.”
“This whole job seems like it’s just a management issue,” Chattin said. Salisbury said that Chattin was “pretty much” correct.
“We need to get this guy in here, remind him he is doing public work and he’s bonded to do it according to the plans.
Salisbury advised Chattin against that plan of action citing it could cause some hard feelings and Chattin civilly disagreed.
“He can’t go out there and do what he wants to do when he’s working on public work,” Chattin said.
