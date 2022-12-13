 WAVERLY, OH (December 13, 2022) – Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) has been recognized with multiple 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for its excellence in quality and outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor those rural hospitals across the United States performing in the top 25 percent in quality and outcome indicators established by Chartis.

APMC was one of only 12 Ohio hospitals recognized with a quality award and one of just 15 across the state to be honored for its outcomes.


