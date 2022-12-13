WAVERLY, OH (December 13, 2022) – Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) has been recognized with multiple 2022 Performance Leadership Awards for its excellence in quality and outcomes. Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor those rural hospitals across the United States performing in the top 25 percent in quality and outcome indicators established by Chartis.
APMC was one of only 12 Ohio hospitals recognized with a quality award and one of just 15 across the state to be honored for its outcomes.
“Critical access hospitals play an important role in the communities they serve,” said Dave Zanni, APMC senior operations executive officer. “Recognitions like these can give patients the confidence to know that their local hospital can be trusted with the care they need when they need it most. This is a testament to our physicians, advance practice providers and caregivers’ commitment to delivering the best possible care for the residents of Pike County and surrounding communities during one of the most difficult times in the health care industry.”
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, one of the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality health care services to their communities.”
For more about Adena Health System, its health care providers, and full range of services, visit Adena.org, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.
