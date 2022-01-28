CHILLICOTHE— Following a physical altercation at a Chillicothe residence last weekend, a county official is set to go to pre-trial next month.
Pleading not guilty on charges of aggravated trespass, assault, and criminal mischief, Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher’s trial will go before the Chillicothe Municipal Court on Thursday, Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
According to a case report filed by the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, obtained by the News Watchman through a records request, Sgt. Zachary McGoye responded to call in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 24.
The scene he encountered was one with property damage and an assaulted victims — a 37-year-old female — and a 31-year-old male witness.
As the woman described to McGoye, Slusher had arrived at the home unannounced and without invitation. Reportedly highly intoxicated, the auditor threw rocks, some the size of baseballs, at the front door and porch light. The light was broken, but still attached, as a result.
Slusher knocked on the door, demanding to know where the male who happened to be her boyfriend was.
When the women answered, the auditor attacked. The female victim was left with bruises and scratches around her face, neck, and feet as a result.
The boyfriend attempted to break up the altercation, but then he too was assaulted- his orange sweatshirt ripped off by Slusher. As the woman told McGoye, he was there visiting their male child.
Both the auditor and the male left the scene in separate vehicles. He was believed by the female victim to be heading to Wilmington to visit a family member.
Despite her injuries, the victim did not have an ambulance come and check or treat herself. Instead, she insisted on going to the hospital on her own. The child of the victims’ witnessed the scene and spoke briefly with McGoye. No injuries were reported to the boy and he appeared fine.
After receiving a written statement and speaking with the male witness in Chillicothe, RCSO put out a “be on (the) lookout” in the area Slusher and her ex-boyfriend had resided together in Pike County.
By Tuesday, that warrant had been lifted as a motion hearing had been scheduled for the following day. Slusher’s cash bond, which has been set at $2,500, was also established that day.
At Wednesday’s motion hearing, the auditor had her acknowledgment of rights and pleas and notice of appearance filed. She was ordered to not have any contact with the alleged victims before the pre-trial next month.
Slusher announced last month that she would not be seeking re-election as Pike County Auditor, a position which Davida Brown has already her candidacy. Slusher won the 2018 election by more 1,000 votes.
