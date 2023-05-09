According the a report from the Waverly Police Department, on May 2 the driver of a motorcycle was traveling east on W. North Street (state Route 220) just east of the Waverly City Schools campus when he went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a roadside ditch, causing damage to the motorcycle.

The Waverly Police Department, the Waverly Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance all responded to the scene. A rollback truck was called in to haul away the motorcycle.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments