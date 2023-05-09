Waverly Police Department personnel, in uniform, and Waverly Fire Department personnel, in plain clothes, stand ready to assist the rollback truck to remove the damaged motorcycle from the roadside ditch.
Traffic was backed up both directions as the driver was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center and the Waverly Police Department investigated the accident. The Waverly Police, the Waverly Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance all responded to the scene.
Waverly Police Department personnel, in uniform, and Waverly Fire Department personnel, in plain clothes, stand ready to assist the rollback truck to remove the damaged motorcycle from the roadside ditch.
Bret Bevens/News Watchman
Traffic was backed up both directions as the driver was transported to Adena Pike Medical Center and the Waverly Police Department investigated the accident. The Waverly Police, the Waverly Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance all responded to the scene.
According the a report from the Waverly Police Department, on May 2 the driver of a motorcycle was traveling east on W. North Street (state Route 220) just east of the Waverly City Schools campus when he went off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in a roadside ditch, causing damage to the motorcycle.
The Waverly Police Department, the Waverly Fire Department and Portsmouth Ambulance all responded to the scene. A rollback truck was called in to haul away the motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was taken to Adena Pike Medical Center for possible injuries suffered in the accident. There is no word on his condition at press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.