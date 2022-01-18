Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans has downgraded the Level 2 Snow Emergency to Level 1 at 10:42 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18. The roads are snow and ice covered. Roadways are hazardous. Drive with caution. ODOT, the Pike County Engineer's office and the township trustees are working to clear the roads at this time.
Pike County drops from Level 2 to Level 1 Snow Emergency
