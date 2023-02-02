Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening, and one piece of legislation on the agenda was an ordinance to amend the Wage Ordinance that would give city employees a raise.
During the Finance Committee Report, Chair Skymr Bevens talked a bit about the process of the revision of the Wage Ordinance.
“It’s been a long time since a lot of our employees have experienced any sort of pay increase,” Bevens said. “It’s been an intensive process. There are a lot of factors and variables to be considered.”
Bevens added that the pay increases were long overdue, and there is a lot of work that goes into it (changing the Wage Ordinance) to do it effectively and efficiently.
During new business, it was time for the ordinance to be read. When asked to read the ordinance, Bevens said he would like to make a motion to table it as presented and make revision before the next meeting.
“There are few items that have not been listed on here,” Bevens said. “At this point in time, it is my recommendation to table it and make revisions within the next two weeks.”
“I was just going over this and I’m not saying they (the raises) are not deserved, because they are,” councilman Forest Blakeman said. “According to my math, some of the raises are 20 percent and some are 14 percent. I don’t understand what the difference is between the two different pay scales when some of the jobs are pretty similar to what some of the other jobs are.”
“We were trying to make an attempt to bring everything back in line,” mayor Greg Kempton said. “We saw one of the jobs that were completely equal in pay until the water department’s increase.”
Kempton the water was on its second increase and a different rate of increase was to get everybody back in line.
Bevens’ motion passed by a 6-0 vote. Council member Angel Glass was not present at the meeting.
