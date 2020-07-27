A Pike County man lost his life as a result of a one-vehicle crash on Yankee Hill Road on Saturday.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, Randall L. Day, 60, of Piketon, succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
According to the Patrol, a 1998 Toyota Corolla, driven by Mr. Day, was traveling northbound on Yankee Hill Road near Harris Road. Mr. Day traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and a tree, the Patrol reported.
The Ohio State Patrol was assisted on the scene by Newton Township Fire/EMS and Pike County Sheriff’s Office, according to the Patrol.
The crash remains under investigation.
The Patrol reminds motorists to wear their seat belts while operating a vehicle.
