Community Action Committee of Pike County (CAC of Pike) and Pike Outreach would like to introduce their newest partnership by welcoming the mobile food pantry to Pike County residents.
Community Action Committee of Pike County, Executive Director, Keith Pitts, and Pike Outreach, Executive Director, Elisabeth Howard have worked closely to finalize this partnership and are happy to announce that this will be starting up April 14, 2021.
CAC of Pike was able to apply for funds through the Community Service Block Grant to purchase the mobile food pantry along with grant dollars for food purchases. Other funds are reserved for when Pike Outreach is able to move in their new facility to help purchase a refrigerator and freezer for the Mobile Food Truck food storage.
The Mobile Food Pantry will directly serve customers in food desert areas of Pike County including Western, Eastern, and Camp Creek areas. The Mobile Food Truck expands a needed service to provide nutritious food pantry items to those who many not be able to access food through the local Pike Outreach food pantry located at 107 West Second Street in Waverly.
Additionally, the Mobile Food Pantry will also be equipped with a WIFI Router that people in the area can access for free to use to get on line to use internet service while the Mobile Food Pantry is in the area. This is an opportunity for people to be able to use the WIFI to job search, apply for benefits, do on-line-learning, etc.
Beginning April, the Mobile Food Truck will be at the following locations (we ask that residents from these areas on assigned dates):
Pit Stop
17846 US-335
Beaver, Ohio 45613
Beginning April 14 and each Wednesday - From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Camp Creek Township Building
14 Spunk Run Road
Lucasville, Ohio 45648
Beginning April 15 and each Thursday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Westside Pizza
8265 State Route 124
Latham, Ohio 45646
Beginning April 16 and each Friday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Mobile Food Truck will be at these sites each week beginning April 14 but will not be at the sites the first week of each month. Please bring photo ID, proof of income, and proof of residency for assistance.
Pike Outreach food pantry will still be operating as usual. If you have questions, please contact CAC of Pike County Social Services Program 740-289-2375 or Pike Outreach 740-941-4348 with any questions.
