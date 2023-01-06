Ohio’s top elections official last month continued to make seemingly contradictory statements about election security in the Buckeye state. Secretary of State Frank LaRose has repeatedly said that fraud is extremely rare in Ohio elections and then made statements claiming that it’s a problem.

Most recently, LaRose tweeted an opinion article from the Washington Examiner that dubiously claimed that “One need not be a conspiracy theorist to recognize that voter fraud does occur far too often…” The secretary tweeted it in apparent support of a voter ID law that Ohio Republicans passed in last month’s lame duck session of the legislature.


