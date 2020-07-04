Local law enforcement officers found drugs while executing a search warrant on June 28, Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson reported.

According to Nelson, deputies from the sheriff’s office along with officers from the Piketon Police Department and the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT Team executed the narcotics search warrant at a residence on Smokey Hollow Road.

“During the search, over 90 grams of methamphetamine, 400 grams of marijuana, and over $700 in cash were located,” according to Nelson. “The case remains under investigation and once test results are obtained from BCI&I, the case will be presented to the Pike County Grand Jury.”

