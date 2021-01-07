In Dec. 2020, the Pike County News Watchman conducted a survey on its Facebook page to ask readers what they would like to see in the paper and online.
One of the suggestions given from an individual who took that survey was to have more local historic information and storytellers, including Tyrone Hemry. Beginning in this edition, we will be sharing writings, photos and articles from Hemry’s collection that he has graciously provided.
Hemry came to Pike County June of 1970 to be chief engineer at WPKO and an announcer.
“WPKO was a-two tower direction station and at that time FCC rules required a First Class Engineer be on duty all the time the station was on the air,” explained Hemry. “I had been recruited by Dave Eshleman, the manager at the time. We had been roommates one summer school at Bob Jones University and had also worked together at WBYO in Boyertown, Pennsylvania. While there, I installed the equipment to put WIBO on the air. Call letters have since been changed after the present owner bought the station in 1980.”
After Eshleman moved to Virginia to take over running a station that he had been working several years to get, Hemry said he was promoted at the local stations, doing various jobs including but not limited to manager, engineer, account executive and janitor. After the station was sold, Hemry said the new owner did not need an engineer since he already had those qualifications. So Hemry opted to move on and begin his own company, doing contract engineering for stations in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.
“In 2006, I started several city guide websites including waverlyinfo.net and piketoninfo.net that I closed out at the end of December 2019. Tek-Knowledge had changed, and the expense of operation of the websites had become more than I wanted to pay out of pocket. Much of the information I will be using (in ‘Journey to the Past’) comes from information I was putting on those web sites.”
Inside this edition is Hemry’s first installment of ‘Journey to the Past.’
