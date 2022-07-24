Cave Lake2

David King, with Youth Leadership Association, visited the Pike County Commissioners, Thursday to give them an update on the project at Cave Lake. When finished, King expects the retreat to service 30,000 people annually. Cave Lake is located at 1132 Bell Hollow Road Latham, Ohio 45646.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

The Pike County Commissioners received an update and progress report on the project at Cave Lake, during their regularly scheduled meeting, Thursday morning.

The project being built at Cave Lake is a Center for Community Leadership.

