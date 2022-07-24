The Pike County Commissioners received an update and progress report on the project at Cave Lake, during their regularly scheduled meeting, Thursday morning.
The project being built at Cave Lake is a Center for Community Leadership.
“Our goal is 30,000 kids a year with a focus on how they help their communities and their friends and their schools,” said David King with Youth Leadership Association. “It can get (the kids) some skills on how to be a good citizen, how to contribute.”
“Besides the programs we’re going to do out there, schools can use the facility, but also we can provide special programs for schools if they want nature, science or living history,” King said. “Community organizations that need a place for conference or retreat, businesses that need a place.”
“This is to get kids involved so they make good healthy choices,” King said, “We have kids who have everything and kids who have nothing, kids who have bad choices. Our thing is about helping kids discover their potential and discover their calling.”
King said he wants a community where everybody helps each other and to do that kids have to know each other.
King said that the site now has a new sewage plant, which King said makes the Environmental Protection Agency happy, county water, new maintenance building and a new house for the maintenance person onsite.
“Site plans are up to date except price tags keep going up,” King said. “I think the plan is fine.”
King said that the Department of Natural Resources rules on improving dams started out being close to $400,000. Now the price tag is approaching $700,000.
King said that the new building they are building has stalled because of the price of the fire suppression system, King said that they are “hung up on the last $37,000.”
Commissioners Tony Montgomery and Jeff Chattin urged King to look to funds coming from the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission.
“I think you are on the right track with OVRDC,” Chattin said. “The reason I say that is because that money is supposed to be regional. Thirty-two counties are getting $500 million, it’s not going to be divided up mathematically equally.”
OVRDC helps subdivisions and organizations plan and secure funding for community and economic development-related projects.
King says that kids, adults and organizations alike will both benefit from when the project is complete. YLA believes Cave Lake will benefit 31,000 people annually with on-site programming and a state-wide outreach to 6,000 youth in local YLA chapters.
King says they are trying to partner with the Vern Riffe Career Technology Center to get the student some onsite work experience. King also talked about partnering with the food service at the CTC, because at some time King will need workers in food service at Cave Lake.
Cave Lake is located at 1132 Bell Hollow Road Latham, Ohio 45646. To get to Cave Lake you must travel past Long’s Retreat on Bell Hollow Road.
