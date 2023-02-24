COLUMBUS, Ohio- Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director Mary Mertz today provided an updated estimate on the number of minnows potentially killed as a result of the train derailment in East Palestine.

The final sample count of aquatic species killed in waterways impacted in the area totaled 2,938. Of this collected sample, most — nearly 2,200 — were small minnows.


