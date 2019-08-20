Ohio Rail Experience has announced its 2019 fall schedule of railroad tours.
August 31 - "Blue Ash Flyer." This unique train ride will take passengers along the former Cincinnati Lebanon & Northern (CL&N) Railroad's southern leg. By way of Centerville, Lebanon and Blue Ash, the CL&N connected Dayton and Cincinnati, a course known as the "Highland Route." Only a few segments of the route exists today, one near Dayton, the mainline of the Lebanon Mason and Monroe railroad, and the Blue Ash to Norwood segment. Passengers will board at Bond Hill, ride the rail north through Norwood, Silverton and Blue Ash. At the end of the line in Brecon, the train will reverse direction and travel back to Blue Ash for a two hour layover. At Blue Ash, passengers are permitted to leave the train and lunch at the local eateries. Food will also be available on the train. The trip duration is 5.5 hours. Prices for tickets range from $20 to $55. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/7457793/blue-ash-flyer-bond-hilloh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
September 1 - "Fireworks Train." Ohio Rail Experience invites rail tour enthusiasts to get on board for the WEBN Cincinnati Bell Labor Day Fireworks, an "end of summer tradition" in Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati for more than forty years. Passengers will board at the Norwood Eagles Station and the train will travel down the former Pennsylvania Railroad's "Oasis." At the Montgomery Inn Boathouse, passengers may get off the train for a few hours to enjoy Riverfest, as well as the fireworks at 9 p.m. The train will leave Norwood Eagles Station following the fireworks. Food will be available on the train. The trip's durations is six hours. Ticket prices range from $20 to $60. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6869553/fireworks-train-norwoodoh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
October 12 - DT&I Special - "The North End." Passengers will enjoy riding "the northern leg of Henry Ford's Railroad" as the train travels the northern end of the DT&I railroad from Leipsic, Ohio to Diann Tower near Dundee just north of the Ohio/Michigan border. The 135 mile round trip will journey through Hamler. At Hamler, the train will cross the CSX Willard Subdivision, Malinta, Liberty Center, Delta where it will cross over the Norfolk Southern Railway's Chicago Line and proceed to Diann tower south of Dundee, Michigan. The train will head south to Leipsic following a short stop. Concessions will be available in the train's Queen City Tavern car. Historically, the railroad was used to haul raw materials for automobiles, as well as coal from the Ohio River at Ironton to Flat Rock, Michigan. The trip's duration is seven hours. Prices range from $40 to $80. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6916735/dti-special-the-north-endleipsicoh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
October 13 - "Lima - Quincy Excursions." These trips are sponsored by the Allen County Historical Society. Departures are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are only available for purchase at the Allen County Historical Society. For contact information, visit http://www.allencountymuseum.org. The trip's duration is three hours.
October 19 - "South Charleston Rocket." Passengers on this trip will enjoy a short scenic train ride through Clark County cornfields from the DT&I Station (near downtown South Charleston) to Snyder Park in Springfield. Full concessions will be available for purchase in the train's Queen City Tavern car. Departure times are 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. The trip's duration time is two hours. Ticket prices range from $15 to $30 dollars. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etic.com/ticket/p/7989525/south-charleston-rocket-south-charlestonoh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
October 20 - "Urbana - Maitland Excursions." The Champaign County Preservation Alliance sponsors these short, round trips. The trip's duration is two hours. Tickets can be purchased at: http://www.ccpapreserveohio.org.
October 25 - "Sunset Over Quincy Wine Train." A highlight of this Lima Limited excursion is crossing the scenic "High Bridge" north of Quincy. A shorter version of the trip will depart Snyder Park in Springfield, travel north to Quincy and then journey back to Snyder Park. The shorter version runs in the evening and features the "Wine Train," an experience the Ohio Rail Experience describes as "an ideal date night for couples looking for a nice night out." Wine offerings and concessions will be available for purchase in the train's Queen City Tavern car. The trip's duration is three hours. Ticket prices range from $40 to $80 dollars. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2314282/sunset-over-quincy-wine-train-springfieldoh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
October 26 - "Lima Limited - Fall Colors." Beautiful fall colors can be observed as this train journeys along the DT&I Middle Subdivision from Springfield to Lima. The train will cross the bridge over the Great Miami River in Quincy. Passengers can enjoy lunch and enjoy looking at historic railroad artifacts when the train stops at Lincoln Park in Lima. The all-day trip ( 140 mile round trip) lasts 9.5 hours. Food is also available on the train. Ticket prices range from $40 to $80 dollars. Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6469004/lima-limited-fall-color-edition-springfieldoh-lebanon-ohio-rail-experience.
October 27 - "Lima Limited - Fall Colors." Same trip as the above.
