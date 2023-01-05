Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening. Among the topic of discussion was forgiving water bill late fees and an overhaul of the wage ordinance in the village.
During the mayor’s report, mayor Greg Kempton explained the his office and the Waverly Water Department had spoken to Rural King and brought council an option to consider forgiving Rural King late fees incurred on its water bill.
“Apparently there has been a problem (with Rural King) getting the invoices early enough to send them off to corporate, get the checks cut and get them back,” Kempton said. “Usually by the time they come in they will have a late fee on it. Rural King and our water department have worked out a method to receive all the invoices through email going forward.”
The late fee charges were $242.61 and Rural King requested that fee to be waived. Kempton could never remember seeing a request of his kind from Rural King in the past.
“If they’ve had other late fees they have been paying them,” Kempton said.”I don’t think they have had anything come before council.”
Councilwoman Angel Glass was concerned if sending out water bills and not giving the account holder time to pay was going to be an issue with anybody else. Kempton said that Rural King was the only one that came to his attention and he knows it’s paid from out of state, but Kempton said it wasn’t the only one paid from out of state.
Council voted to forgive the late fees on the Rural King’s water bill by a unanimous vote.
In other news, during the Public Service Committee report, chair Angel Glass made a motion to amend the wage ordinance as it pertains to employees in the Water Department.
Glass said she had received the information she requested from the Street Department in regards to the request for a wage increase.
For a laborer the current rate is $13.09 per hour and the proposed new rate is $14 per hour. For an operator the current rate is $14.02 per hour. The proposed rate is $16 per hour. For an operator foreman it is currently $15.99 per hour. The proposed rate is $18.22 per hour. The superintendent is currently at $21.96 the new proposed rate is $25.03.
Glass made the motion for those changes to the and for the changes to be made to the wage ordinance and make the changes retroactive to January 1, 2023.
Councilman Forest Blakeman asked if they would also look at the wages in other departments.
“We need to look at everything,” Glass answered. “We only have until tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 5) legally to set that meeting for all of us to meet together without it being public. Otherwise, all departments would need to go through Personnel (Committee) and Finance (Committee).”
“Guys when they are maxed out, laborers and operators, we’re paying lower than what smaller communities around pay starting out,” Kempton said.
“We can’t afford to lose on water or street departments or police departments,” Glass said. “The wage ordinance (meeting) really needs to happen with all of us.”
Councilman Skymr Bevens said after the last meeting he ran the numbers of giving everyone, minus water and elected officials, a one dollar per hour raise across the board. Bevens said that impact would be close to $100,000 per year.
“I’m absolutely not opposed to increasing wages, but I would like the chance to review the information provided. I think job descriptions should be updated and I think employees should be held accountable and responsible and sign off on their job descriptions.”
“We are going with the Police Department, right?” Blakeman asked. “I think they all deserve a raise, but I’d like to see it done at the same time. I’m really concerned about the Police Department.”
Auditor Debbie Whaley said that whether the changes to the wages will be retroactive needs to be addressed, because making changes retroactive makes it harder in the auditor’s office.
The motion to change the wages in the Street Department passed by a unanimous vote, yet the changes will need to pass three readings of council.
