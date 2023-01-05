Waverly Village Council met in regular session Wednesday evening. Among the topic of discussion was forgiving water bill late fees and an overhaul of the wage ordinance in the village.

During the mayor’s report, mayor Greg Kempton explained the his office and the Waverly Water Department had spoken to Rural King and brought council an option to consider forgiving Rural King late fees incurred on its water bill.


