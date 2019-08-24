Ohio Pollinator Habitat Initiative in cooperation with Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Districts is organizing a statewide milkweed pod collection beginning Sept. 1 and ending Oct. 31 in order to help foster the creation of habitat for the monarch butterfly.
The Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host Pike County’s collection station at their office located at 11752 State Route 104, Waverly.
According to organizers, milkweed is essential to the survival of Monarch Butterflies in Ohio, and Ohio is a priority area for Monarchs.
“The monarch butterflies that hatch here in the summer migrate to Mexico for the winter and are responsible for starting the life cycle all over again in the spring,” a press release from organizers stated. “During September and October everyone is encouraged to collect milkweed pods from established plants and drop them off at the nearest pod collection stations. The majority of Ohio counties have a Milkweed Pod Collection Station most of them being the local Soil and Water Conservation District office.”
A portion of the seeds collected will reportedly be returned to Pike SWCD to distribute for free.
According to the soil and water conservation district, seed pods from common milkweed should be collected only when the pods are dry and brown-grey in color. If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, they can be picked. The seeds in green pods will not be viable and will not be able to be used. It is best to collect pods into paper bags. Avoid plastic bags because they can allow mold to develop. It is recommended to leave at least 50 percent of the seed crop at a given site to allow for natural recruitment and regeneration of the native population the next growing season.
For more information, contact the Pike SWCD office at 740-947-5353, ext. 3145, or email darlene.brewster@oh.nacdnet.net
