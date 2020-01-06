Two people lost their lives on Friday night in a multiple-vehicle crash in Ross County.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the two-vehicle crash occurred at 10:56 p.m. on Friday night on US 35, east of US 50 in Ross County.
“A 2008 Honda Civic, operated by Mr. Joshua D. Eggers, 18, of Jackson, Ohio, was going east on US 35 when it went off the left side of the road, through the median, and into the westbound lanes of US 35,” the OSP states. “A 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by Ms. Penny S. Schreck, 45, of Oak Hill, Ohio, was going west on US 35 and struck Mr. Eggers’ vehicle.”
Eggers was pronounced dead at the scene by Dave Russell, Ross County Coroner Investigator.
Schreck sustained serious injuries. She was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe but later succumbed to her injuries.
Jefferson Township EMS, Liberty Township Fire and EMS, and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.
