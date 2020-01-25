The focus was on positive Pike County achievements and plans for the future at the Pike County Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet held Thursday evening at the Pike County Career Technology Center (CTC).
During the event, which was attended by many local business representatives, elected officials, representatives of elected officials, and others, the 2020 Chamber Board of Directors was introduced, awards were given to local individuals and businesses, and dinner was catered by Ann Overly and the Food Services students at the Pike CTC.
In addition, several local business persons and elected officials spoke on the theme of “Vision and Progress” in Pike County.
Judge Paul Price, of Pike County Court and treasurer of the chamber of commerce, served as emcee for the evening, adding his thoughts concerning the county and the individuals and businesses honored.
Price spoke of George D. Nye (1898-1969), who was influential in mid-20th Century Pike county politics, served as lieutenant governor of Ohio, and was instrumental in getting Lake White built and established as a community in Pike County in the 1930s.
“Where some saw only a farm, some woods, hills and wildlife, George Nye imagined what no one else did,” Price said. “He was resolute in his purpose and persistent in pursuing his task. His efforts inspired local business people, entrepreneurs, politicians, and residents who eventually saw the fruits of George Nye’s vision and made their homes along the banks of Lake White.
“And it is that visionary spirit that we celebrate tonight at our banquet. This history here bears witness, and I am firmly convinced of the remarkable nature of the people of Pike County who will overcome the passivity so pervasive in this area with great words and even greater deeds, who see the challenges of our generation as opportunities for action, worthy enough for the ink of the generations and historians of the future.”
Price mentioned some of the challenges at Lake White in recent years, and Braydon Bevens, who is president of the Lake White Community Association, provided an update on recent progress at the lake.
“Braydon, as community association president, is the spearhead helping to make things happen out there, but this journey has not been simple, and its challenges have been immense,” Price said.
“When Lake White was drained in 2014, it was done with the promise of a rehabilitated dam to fix leakage and erosion problems. Three years later the work was seemingly incomplete, and the people of Pike County, and especially Lake White, were frustrated. The chamber stepped in in September of 2017 to hold a community meeting between state officials and local residents so that a resolution could be reached. Unfortunately, most of the residents left with more questions than answers, but what began from there was a dialogue between the people of Lake White and state officials.
“Braydon has been a firm consistent voice on behalf of the people of Lake White, and the continued involvement of residents like Braydon has begun to bear fruit. What began as a frustrated community meeting hosted by the chamber in 2017 has brought us to a path forward.”
The formation of a stakeholders group, the Lake White Community Association, in 2017 started to open the door for improvement of communication, indicated Bevens, who is a third-generation Lake White resident.
“As time went on, those relationships began to build,” Bevens said. “We were able to get many ODNR (Ohio Department of Natural Resources) representatives and state and local representatives to come to face-to-face meetings at the lake and really participate and see and take interest in the potential that our area has.”
Recent progress at the lake mentioned by Bevens included the water returning to the lake, improvements at the state park area, and updated shelter houses. He also mentioned future plans for the lake.
“The most recent events that we are looking at progress-wise are a new boater education facility, flushable restrooms at the park area, as well as new playground equipment being installed,” he said. “Those things are expected to be happening throughout this year.”
Entrepreneur Steve Moore provided an update on the renovation of the old Piketon Elementary School and the development of the property on which it sits. Moore, who is the lead investor in the project, indicated that it is hoped that most of the work they are wanting to do on the Square at Piketon will be completed this year.
He explained that the project is trying to create a multi-purpose facility that has office space and retail space and then develops the whole square to support community services, incubation, and entrepreneurship.
Piketon Mayor Billy Spencer also spoke at the banquet, talking about recent successes and plans for the future in the Village of Piketon. Spencer expressed appreciation for village council members and the work they do together for the village. He also indicated that the village welcomes new businesses.
“We work hard to be a good place for business to come and thrive,” said Spencer.
Among the many projects Spencer mentioned, he said the village is looking to promote growth along the east side of U.S. Route 23 in Piketon. He also said the village has recently created a CIC, a community improvement corporation, which is a 501©(3) corporation that is designated as an an economic development arm for the village.
Pike County Commissioner Tony Montgomery gave an update on Pike County. He mentioned that the Pike County Airport is doing well and is getting used by businesses in the county. He also said that the county now has a land bank and that there are projects already lined up for it.
Among other county developments, Montgomery spoke about new buildings that have been constructed at the Pike County Fairgrounds, and he mentioned several businesses that have provided a number of new jobs to Pike County in recent years.
He also mentioned Southern Ohio Medical Center’s (SOMC) new family practices located at Western and Eastern local schools.
He said that in 2016 the unemployment rate in Pike County was 7.5 percent and that at the end of 2019 it was 6.1 percent.
“Workforce participation, which means how many people in this county have a job, (in) 2016, it was 46 percent,” Montgomery said. “At the end of 2019, it was 47.2 percent ... From 2014 until the end of 2019, we gained a little over a thousand jobs in Pike County. It doesn’t sound like a whole lot, but in a county of 28,000 people you gain a thousand jobs — I’ll take that growth everyday. We’ll take a thousand jobs every five years in Pike County and see where we are in just a little bit.”
Four awards were given out at the banquet to community leaders. The four awards were accompanied by statements of recognition from the offices of Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague, Congressman Brad Wenstrup, and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The Milestone Award was given to Robert L. “Bob” Dixon, of Dixon Jewelers, Inc., “for 50 years of dedication, leadership and excellence in serving the residents and businesses of Pike County.”
“He’s been involved in the jewelry business for 50 years and is a pillar of our community,” Price said of Dixon. “We don’t honor this man tonight for one great achievement — this is a milestone award — but a lifetime of steady, solid commitment to small business in our community.”
Dixon’s son Tony has worked in the shop with his father for many years and has now taken over primary responsibilities for the business.
“However, you will still see Bob in there faithfully every day, continuing his work in the shop, his commitment to his family, and dedication to our community,” Price said.
The Community Partner of the Year Award was presented to Chris Williamson, of Northwestern Mutual Life — Community Benefits for “vision, leadership and dedication to create a program that allows the community to learn, grow and thrive through your volunteer commitment to the Pike County YMCA Futsal and Soccer League.”
Price indicated that after beginning to lead the YMCA’s soccer program Williamson gave the name Pike County United to all the youth teams from the YMCA.
“United represented the unity between communities and and families that he hoped to foster across this county,” Price said. “Excitement about the team name spread throughout Waverly, Piketon, throughout eastern and western edges of the county, and sign-ups for 2019 increased by 80 percent.”
“Chris has also taken over leadership of the indoor YMCA soccer program called futsal, expanding registration by 63 percent just over this winter season,” Price said.
The Excellence in Economic Development Award was presented to Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth Community Commitment Plan — Opportunity Fund “in recognition of their strong economic presence in the four-county region; for their contribution to business development; in honor of their past successes; current partnerships and future opportunities that position Pike County and Southern Ohio for prosperity and growth.”
“When Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth took on the federal contract for decommissioning the A-plant, it established in its contract a community commitment plan to invest a percentage of the proceeds garnered in the D&D (decontamination and decommissioning) project to Pike County as well as the surrounding counties,” Price said.
According to Price, through the community commitment plan, Flour-BWXT has provided more than $4 million in economic grants in southern Ohio since 2011.
“These funds have been the seeds of bigger and better investments — funds that have been matched by other grants and other organizations, including the federal government,” Price said.
The Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Dwight “Junior” Long, Jr., “for a lifetime of kindness, consideration, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit.”
Price indicated that Long has been a very hard worker all his life. Among his many business ventures in western Pike County through the years, Long owned and operated Long’s General Store in Latham for more than three decades. In addition to offering many products to the community, the store became a social center in Latham, according to Price.
“Residents were grateful for the goods that it supplied and the customer service that Junior offered to everyone that walked in the door,” Price said.
“In a day before credit cards and access to finance, Junior extended store credit to his customers,” Price added. “Customers often picked up what they needed, and their accounts were kept in writing on a large ledger book in the store. They would come into the store and settle their accounts at payday, and when a customer was known to be unable to pay their account in full with their check, Junior just forgave the remainder of their account rather than lose a good customer.
“Above all, he wanted to give folks a hand up, common kindness and decency.”
Price said that residents of Latham and the west side of Pike County did not have easy access to financing years ago and that credit cards and stores that would take credit cards were few and far between in the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, especially on the west side.
“The closest banks for obtaining credit were nearly 20 miles away in Waverly, and as usual, Junior saw a need and just wanted to help,” Price said.
Prices stated that Junior did not start with “the intention of being the de facto bank of Latham, but it sort of ended up that way.
“Although he began with store credit, he quickly expanded to other things such as cashing paychecks, providing financing for tractors, giving car loans and building loans for homes and barns. It was an era of handshake deals, and most of the loans were rarely in writing.
“There were no credit scores taken, no credit applications given; only a handshake and a word were needed for financing to be given on very generous terms.
“And as much as the food and hardware and clothes sold by the general store, it was the banking — the banking and the finance — which Junior was happy to offer with bend-over-backwards service and a congenial smile that kept Latham and the west side going.”
Price indicated that Long’s children and grandchildren are following his lead, working hard and continuing his legacy.
Long could not attend the banquet, but a large number of his family members were on hand to celebrate his achievements. Long’s son, Eric “Tip” Long, creator of Long’s Retreat Family Resort, accepted the award on his father’s behalf.
2020 officers for the Pike County Chamber of Commerce include Shirley Bandy, executive director; Chris Ervin (InSolves-Innovative Solutions Unlimited), president; Brad Bapst (OSU South Centers), vice president; Judge Paul Price (Pike County Court and attorney at law), treasurer; and Bridget Barker, administrative assistant.
