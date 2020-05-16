Spring has been anything but normal since the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak ramped up in the United States.
The cancellation of school for the duration of the year brought an end to extracurricular activities. That included the prom and the grand march.
Despite not being able to have the prom, the staff at Piketon High School wanted to give juniors and seniors one last chance to walk across the stage in the old PHS auditorium. Once the new auditorium that is currently under construction is completed, the old one will be demolished. Walking across the auditorium stage has become a tradition for the grand march.
Danielle Gil, current junior class advisor and grand march coordinator, said the plan next school year will be to have the grand march in the “new” high school auditorium since it is supposed be finished next spring.
“I know Mrs. (Jessie) Hablitzel, our musical director, and Mr. (Todd) Peitz, our band director, among others have put a lot of time and thought into the construction of the new auditorium, especially how to incorporate pieces of our old auditorium into the new space,” said Gil. “We are all very excited for it to be finished!”
Despite the prom being canceled, students still had the opportunity to take a final walk on that stage.
Gil took some time to talk about the day.
“Normally we start prom activities with a parade of cars that begins at the new high school that makes a short loop through the town and ends back at the old high school,” explained Gil. “Students would exit their vehicles and proceed inside to walk the stage for grand march before entering the dance. We usually play music and announce students as they walk the stage. Parents and community members watch and photograph from the audience.”
Initially when orders came to close the schools, it was scheduled for three weeks. During that time, there was hope that students could return to school and enjoy some of the activities that typically end the year.
“When school was canceled one of my first thoughts was, ‘Oh, no! What about prom?’ I know that may seem like a trivial thought considering everything that was and is happening in the world. But when you teach juniors and seniors, you know how important special events such as prom are to your kids; therefore, they become important to you,” said Gil.
“At first we held out hope that we would come back after three weeks, hit the ground running to decorate, and have the prom we planned. I quickly realized about a week in that we probably would not have that opportunity. Each time the school closing was extended, we held onto a little hope that it would end and we could have a postponed prom.”
During that time, Gil was receiving messages from students and parents asking what they were going to do since other schools were canceling and/or rescheduling. In the meantime, Gil was asking Piketon High School Principal Jeff Reuter and Piketon Superintendent Wes Hairston if they had made a decision, but they were waiting to learn more.
“When it comes to making plans, I am not a patient person. I want to establish a plan quickly so I know how to direct my energy and focus. I felt for these parents and students who wanted answers because I did too,” said Gil.
“As the weeks unfolded, we considered an outdoor prom to allow for more space, a postponement into the summer, or canceling altogether. I reached out to other prom advisors I knew and scoured other schools’ Facebook pages to see what they were doing. Thankfully, we have administrators who are patient and waited until we had full information from ODE (the Ohio Department of Education) before forming a plan.
“Once we had information about school being closed for the remainder of the year and ODE released guidelines for graduations, the other major springtime event, we had a better understanding of what we could and could not do.”
Piketon, like other schools in Pike County, has been working to send food out to students and families in need since the statewide school closure began. The food is packed and bused around the district on Tuesdays and Fridays. It was during one of those packing sessions that the idea was born.
“While packing food to deliver for students, staff members were discussing prom. Ally Shaw, a high school science teacher, suggested that we still have a grand march. Immediately the problem shifted. Moments before, Mr. Hairston, Mr. Reuter and I had just been discussing our potential options for prom, which, quite frankly, were not looking good,” said Gil.
“All along we had been focusing on the dance and the seemingly impossibility of having a socially-distanced dance. We hadn’t even thought about the other events we do for prom. The teachers called Mr. Hairston over to pitch the idea, and he loved it. This shift in perspective was just what we needed to get the wheels turning again. The next week, Mr. Hairston and Mr. Reuter called me, Mr. (Todd) Peitz, the senior class advisor, and Mrs. (Michele) Coreno, the National Honor Society (NHS) advisor, into a meeting to pitch ideas for prom, graduation, and NHS induction, respectively. By that time I had added in some other ideas to make the grand march a little more special. Some of the ideas we had to scrap because we felt they would entice a large gathering, but we started to form the plan there.”
The stage was decorated in the “Roaring 20s”, which was the theme that the prom committed had selected before the cancelation happened. Boys were not expected to get tuxedos, but rather wear “homecoming-like attire”. Girls were welcomed to wear a dress from a previous dance or to borrow one. Students from the junior and senior classes could schedule a time slot on Monday, March 11, through a Google form provided by Gil.
Students could choose to walk the stage along or with someone from their quarantine group. Gil said they did not want people who had quarantined separately to come together because it could have negative health effects for those students and their families. However, they understood that some families have included boyfriends/girlfriends/close friends into their mix. Alternatively, students could also chose to walk the stage with a family member.
It took a little while for the word to filter to the students, but once they learned of the event, it quickly grew.
“Before we really finalized the plans, Mr. Hairston recommended I reach out to students to get an approximate number of interested students. This would help us determine how many days we would need and how to stagger time-slots. I reached out to my prom committee students, which accounts for well over half of the senior and junior class at PHS, along with a few members who attend the CTC (Career Technology Center) and a college campus through the College Credit Program. I also posted on the junior and senior classes’ Google Classroom pages created by Student Council,” said Gil.
“I was surprised that only 14 students reached out, but it was enough for us to move forward with planning for one day. After we finalized the plans and posted the information to social media for parents, that number tripled. Most parents and students were very appreciative of the opportunity. Although it’s not what was planned, they seemed to recognize the effort my coworkers and I were making to try to provide a special event for students and their families.”
Gil is appreciative for all of the help she received in putting the event together.
“A lot of people came together to help with this! One great thing about our Redstreak community is that there are always people willing to help,” said Gil.
“Jessie Hablitzel, English teacher and musical director, her husband, Chad, and daughter Isabelle did most of the decorating. She immediately offered to help decorate the stage. I sent her a few pictures of what the prom committee members had envisioned, and she immediately texted back, ‘We got this!’ The next day she sent me pictures of props and set pieces from past musicals along with the center pieces we used for prom last year, all of which went with our chosen theme.
“Shanon Reuter, Michele Coreno, and I, all teachers at Piketon, met the Hablitzels and quickly repainted a few things, added some feathers, and set the stage! Jessie did most of the decorating. She had a vision, so the rest of us pitched in where we could to make it happen. Sometimes that also meant stepping back and letting her do her thing! With their help, we were able to decorate the stage in a few hours — a process that took us a week last year.”
Arrangements were made so students could have both a video and photos from the event.
“Michele’s son, Bryce Coreno, a Piketon alum and former student of mine, led the videography the day of the event, while she manned one of the video cameras. He will also be doing all of the editing for the video. Part of the plan I thought was important was adding a photographer. In addition to the final video, I really wanted to make sure each student had the moment photographed for them,” said Gil.
“Normally, students have to purchase a professional photo at prom if they want one. Because we were holding the event on a weekday, I also knew that some students’ parents might have to work and would be unable to attend with them. Andrea Gilbert, who teaches technology at the high school and is the yearbook advisor, took photographs of the students as they walked the stage to ensure they would have photos of the event. Jennifer Buckler, a local photographer and teacher of technology at the elementary school, also held mini-sessions with each attendee after exiting the stage. This ensured each student who participated will receive at least one professional image to remember the occasion.
“I also had many, many community members and former students reach out offering to donate or lend dresses to students who had not purchased a dress because they thought prom would be canceled. This event would not have been possible without these people willing to go above and beyond for our students!”
And the unique opportunity to have family participation was not lost on some Piketon High School students.
“Several families loved that students could have a parent or sibling escort them across the stage, something that is not traditionally done. It was a very special moment for those who chose to go that route! Several families decided to make the day special by creating their own mini-prom for their quarantine circle,” said Gil.
“Every student who came said thank you to us for hosting the grand march — that’s not an exaggeration! Overall, I think it was a positive experience for the students and their families.”
Gil is sad that they couldn’t have the prom as normal, but she hopes that the memories from this event will be just as special.
“I am sad that we did not get the prom we had planned and fundraised for throughout the year. The part I miss the most is working with my prom committee members to decorate for grand march, prom, and after-prom,” said Gil. “Although stressful, the two weeks we spend decorating allow me to connect with my students in a way that I don’t get in the classroom. There’s a bond that is made when you work together to create a beautiful and special event. Hopefully, next year will be different!”
The video clips from the grand march were compiled into one video to be posted on SVSN’s YouTube channel, Redstreaks News. Digital copies of the photos were provided for students to download after the event. Gil also encouraged those posting on social media to share with the hashtag #piketonprom2020 so everyone could stay connected.
