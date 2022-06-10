WAVERLY — Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher faces a 12-month probation period after pleading guilty to theft in office during a pre-trial hearing this week.
Appearing before the Pike County Common Pleas Court Thursday, Slusher reached a plea agreement where she will resign from office and repay $149 to Pike County Treasurer Ed Davis.
Specifically, she pled guilty to one count of theft in office- these charges announced following an investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit.
That investigation found Slusher used a county credit card for personal purchases to the tune of $382.60 in transactions that were not for a proper public purpose, mostly from travel and lodging expenses during a trip to Florida. Auditors also determined Slusher overpaid herself $2,227.54 in 2020.
An initial inquiry from Davis resulted in Slusher making two repayments of $233.50 for improper credit card payments. She also previously repaid the $2,227.54 in improper payroll disbursements to herself. This left $149 that Slusher paid as part of the plea deal.
Slusher was indicted by a Pike County jury in February and pleaded not guilty in March. Over the last three months, she was ordered to stay from the county auditor’s office and had been suspended by the Ohio Supreme Court.
Davida Brown, working with the office for 13 years, became the interim county auditor after taking the oath of office on April 5.
According to a press release, SIU started its review of Slusher’s financial activities as county auditor after receiving an anonymous citizen complaint alleging she had misused her county credit card and made improper payroll payments to herself.
Slusher would see 11 months in prison if her 12-month term of probation is not successful.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.