A Pike County woman was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 16, after her four-month-old infant son was found to have numerous broken bones.
According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Lindsay C. Bumgardner, 24, of State Route 124, was arrested on second-degree felony charges of child endangerment.
The infant's father, Jeffrey D. Burris, was arrested on Aug. 21 in the same incident and charged with second-degree felony endangering children and second-degree felony felonious assault.
According to Nelson, Cpl. R. Cottrill, of the Pike County Sheriff's Office was notified of a four-month-old infant who was brought into Cincinnati Children's Hospital for a broken arm.
The hospital discovered numerous broken bones, healing at various stages, according to Nelson.
"After further testing, OI (osteogenesis imperfect) was ruled out. The infant's injuries were described as 'non- accidental' and were a result of severe child abuse," Nelson stated. "After an interview with Bumgardner, Cpl. Cottrill determined that it was clear, Bumgardner failed to protect her child from severe harm."
After Burris' arrest, Nelson stated that Cpl. Cottrill conducted interviews with Burris and Bumgardner which resulted in a confession.
Nelson said that Bumgardner went in front of the judge on Friday, Sept. 18 and received a bond of $30,000.
A case was presented against Burris and Bumgardner at the Pike County Grand Jury on Friday, Sept. 18, according to Nelson.
