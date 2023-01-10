BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 9, 2023 – A new year is here, and Walmart invites communities to start down the path of getting – and staying – healthy at the first Walmart Wellness Day of 2023 on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can receive free health screenings for things like glucose, cholesterol, BMI and blood pressure, as well as affordable immunizations like flu, COVID-19, mumps, measles and more at pharmacies nationwide.

Walmart Wellness Day encourages families to prioritize their health by not only helping them know and understand their numbers, but also providing the tools and resources to seek care, and improve and maintain healthy lifestyles. Knowing your health numbers is just a start, but additional information allows people to make decisions and track progress. Walmart Wellness Day is also a great time for customers to learn about our health and wellness solutions and take advantage of free screenings and affordable immunizations, right in their back yard.


