Champion Division 1: Tommi Ward
Trophy donated by Brewster Real Estate & Auction, Thomas G. Brewster
Reserve Champion Division 1: Tiffany Burkitt
Trophy donated by Kyle and Nikki Penn
Champion Division 2: Madison Collett
Trophy donated by Bob & Sandy Fout
Reserve Champion Division 2: Saydi Childers
Trophy donated by Bob & Sandy Fout
Champion Division 3: Rilee Brewster
Trophy donated by Adam Fout
Reserve Champion Division 3: Noah Rexroad
Trophy donated by Larry and Lora Graves
Champion Division 4: Reed Brewster
Trophy donated by Joe Dresbach Family Show Pigs
Reserve Champion Division 4: Tucker Hughes
Trophy donated by Joe Dresbach Family Show Pigs
Champion Division 5: Ryane Bond
Trophy donated by Joe and Darlene Brewster
Reserve Champion Division 5: Jackson Peters
Trophy donated by Fox Farm
Champion Division 6: Jace White
Trophy sponsored by Deep Woods Farms - Brock A. Wooldridge
Reserve Champion Division 6: Lane Brewster
Trophy sponsored by Deep Woods Farms - Brock A. Wooldridge
Champion Market Hog: Reed Brewster
Trophy sponsored by Minnie Fout in Memory of Raymond "Shorty" Fout
Banner sponsored by Kyle and Nikki Penn
Reserve Champion Market Hog: Madison Collett
Trophy sponsored by Williams Farms
Banner sponsored by Williams Farms
