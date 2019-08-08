Champion Division 1: Tommi Ward

Trophy donated by Brewster Real Estate & Auction, Thomas G. Brewster

Reserve Champion Division 1: Tiffany Burkitt

Trophy donated by Kyle and Nikki Penn

Champion Division 2: Madison Collett

Trophy donated by Bob & Sandy Fout

Reserve Champion Division 2: Saydi Childers

Trophy donated by Bob & Sandy Fout

Champion Division 3: Rilee Brewster

Trophy donated by Adam Fout

Reserve Champion Division 3: Noah Rexroad

Trophy donated by Larry and Lora Graves

Champion Division 4: Reed Brewster

Trophy donated by Joe Dresbach Family Show Pigs

Reserve Champion Division 4: Tucker Hughes

Trophy donated by Joe Dresbach Family Show Pigs

Champion Division 5: Ryane Bond

Trophy donated by Joe and Darlene Brewster

Reserve Champion Division 5: Jackson Peters

Trophy donated by Fox Farm

Champion Division 6: Jace White

Trophy sponsored by Deep Woods Farms - Brock A. Wooldridge

Reserve Champion Division 6: Lane Brewster

Trophy sponsored by Deep Woods Farms - Brock A. Wooldridge

Champion Market Hog: Reed Brewster

Trophy sponsored by Minnie Fout in Memory of Raymond "Shorty" Fout

Banner sponsored by Kyle and Nikki Penn

Reserve Champion Market Hog: Madison Collett

Trophy sponsored by Williams Farms

Banner sponsored by Williams Farms

Load comments