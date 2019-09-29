The 23rd annual Fifth Grade Forestry Field Day was held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Pike Lake State Park.
Sponsored by the Pike County Board of Commissioners, the event is held for all fifth-grade students in Pike County “to increase students’ knowledge of forestry and the importance of trees in our lives.”
Greg Smith, ODNR Division of Forestry Information and Education administrator, and Pike County Soil and Water Conservation District administrator Darlene Brewster coordinated this year’s Fifth Grade Forestry Field Day. Four hundred students, staff and resource personnel attended the event.
Eight forestry stations were provided for Fifth Grade Forestry Field Day: “Woodland Lore,” presented by Matt Minter (ODNR Parks and Watercraft), “Forest Insects,” by Stephanie Downs (ODNR Forestry), “Forest Products,” by Brian Kelly and Ben Apple (ODNR Forestry), “Forest Fire,” by David Parrot and Pat Williams (ODNR Forestry), “Woodland Theater,” by Waverly High School students and Nate Jester (ODNR Forestry), “Forest Ecology,” by Mark Rickey (ODNR Forestry), “Forest Wildlife,” by Lindsay Rist and Matt Van Cleve (ODNR Division of Wildlife), and “Tree ID,” by Pat Migliozzi (ODNR Forestry).
Agencies that promoted the event include ODNR Division of Forestry, ODNR Division of Wildlife, Pike Lake State Park, Pike County EMS, Pike County Solid Waste District and Recycling, Pike Soil and Water Conservation District, Piketon High School National Honor Society members, and Waverly High School students.
Pike County contains 165,000 forested acres, which is 58.5 percent of the county’s total land cover, according to the OSU Extension forestry fact sheet.
