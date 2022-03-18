WAVERLY— On Tuesday, Waverly Village Council gave its first reading to an ordinance that would increase the wages and license pays of those in the Water and Wastewater Department.
Per the ordinance read by council’s newest member, Skymr Bevens, employees in the department would first see a wage increase of 7% retroactive to beginning of this month.
From there, those same wage increases would again take place at the start of 2023 and 2024.
Dependent on the classification of their Ohio Environmental Protection Agency water supply license, the employees would also see varying pay increases as followed:
- Class I: Addition of $0.25 per hour to existing pay
- Class II: Increase of $0.15 hourly from current $0.35 addition to $0.50 per hour
- Class III: Increase of $0.30 hourly from current $0.55 addition to $0.75 per hour
- Dual license: From $0.30 per hour to $0.45
Those with laboratory licenses would see a change from a base pay of $40 per month for Chemical and $40 per month for Bacteriological to an hourly rate of $0.46 per hour for Chemical and $0.46 per hour for Bacteriological in addition to the base pay.
Councilperson Angel Glass made the motion to add the legislation to this week’s meeting during a prior council session held on March 1.
Glass said the department had gone seven years without a raise and had been told their budget could afford these increases.
Earlier in the March 15 meeting, Mayor Greg Kempton said he had reviewed past council decisions to see when other departments had last received raises.
Through his review, he found it had been five years since the Waverly Police Department had seen raises and seven to eight years since the Street Department had received increases in pay.
“It is a little difficult to keep morale up if you don’t stand a chance of advancing at all,” the mayor said. “It’s definitely something we need to look at.”
Unlike these departments, however, the Water and Wastewater Department makes it own revenue and is not supported by the village’s General Fund.
Council will give its second reading of the ordinance during its next meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 5. The meeting will be at council chambers starting at 7 p.m.
