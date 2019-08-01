CAKE DECORATING
• Cake Decorating – Beginner
1st – Connor Snyder
OVERALL WINNER: Connor Snyder
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Pike County 4-H Alumni Club
COMPANION ANIMALS
• Horseless Horse
1st – Madelyn Smith
• Purr-fect Pals
2nd – Katie Miller
1st – Emma Cutler
• Pet Rabbit
1st – Emma Cutler
• All About Dogs
3rd – Joshua Farmer
2nd – Sophie Neal
1st – Braelynn McGraw
• You and Your Dog
1st – Emma Martin
OVERALL WINNER: TIE - Emma Cutler and Madelyn Smith
Overall Winner trophy sponsors: A.J. Pritchett and Central Ohio Financial Services
CREATIVE ARTS
• Seeing Through Graphic Design
2nd – Averie Baugh Downs
1st – Clayton Hambrick
• Get Started in Art
3rd – Zoe Fyffe
2nd – Zandra Kessess
1st TIE: Faith Amato / Natalie Cooper
• Miniature Garden
1st – Savannah Millington
OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Tie = Averie Baugh Downs / Faith Amato
Trophy sponsor: Atomic Credit Union
Trophy Sponsor: McDonald’s of Waverly
OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Clayton Hambrick
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Caleb and Lisa Knisley
CREATIVE WRITING
• The Writer in You
1st - Kyndra Barker
OVERALL WINNER: Kyndra Barker
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Pike County 4-H Committee
HEALTH & SAFETY
• Your Thoughts Matter
2nd – Evanna Swepston
1st – Emma Knipp
• Alcohol and Drug Abuse
1st – Natalie Cooper
• Staying Healthy
1st – Abigail Looney
• ATV Safety
1st – Garrett Branham
OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Abigail Looney
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Dr. Stacy L. Davis, DDS
OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Emma Knipp
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Chix-n-Chaps 4-H Club
HOME DECORATING & DESIGN
• It’s My Home
1st – Cassidy Looney
• Laundry
1st – Adam Farmer
OVERALL WINNER: Cassidy Looney
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Supplies
LEADERSHIP
• Camp Counseling
1st – Grace Cooper
OVERALL WINNER: Grace Cooper
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Debbie Brown
NATURAL RESOURCES
• Geology
2nd – Luke Millington
1st – Andrew Stewart
• Beginning Fishing
1st – Braiden Smith
• Intermediate Fishing
2nd – Ean Perkins
1st – Brady Coreno
• Canning and Freezing
1st – Evanna Swepston
• How Does Your Garden Grow
1st – Levi Jones
OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Braiden Smith
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mark Campbell Family
OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Brady Coreno
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Wade and Techia Potter
PHOTOGRAPHY
• Focus on Photography
5th place tie: McKenzie Stewart and Taryn Gillott
4th – McKenna Fouch
3rd – Katelynn Stewart
2nd – Sindy Beardmore
1st – Riley Welch
OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: McKenna Fouch
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mike and Frannie Cool Family
OVEARLL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Riley Welch
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett
QUILTING
• You Can Quilt
1st – Carly Hickenbottom
OVERALL WINNER: Carly Hickenbottom
Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Reno Game Fowl
SELF-DETERMINED
4th – Dawson Young
3rd – Abigail Looney
2nd – Bryce Coreno
1st – Luke Davis
OVERALL WINNER: Luke Davis
Trophy sponsor: Dyn-o-Mite 4-H Club
SHOOTING SPORTS
• Basic Archery
1st – Madilen Day
• Rifle Project
1st – Wesley Timmons
• Safe Use of Guns
2nd – Shelby Pitts
1st – Kolten Miller
OVERALL WINNER: TIE – Madilen Day and Wesley Timmons
Trophy sponsor: Brad and Joyce Welsh Family
Trophy sponsored in Memory of Walter Reese
STEM
• From Airedales to Zebras: Vet Level 1
1st – Karlie Smith
• Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry
1st – Sadie Lamerson
• Science Fun with Physics
1st – Ava Ricer
• All Systems Go!: Vet Level 2
1st – Kyla Penn
• Robotic 1 with LEGO EV3
1st – Justin Helton
OVERALL WINNER: Karlie Smith
Trophy sponsor: Caleb and Lisa Knisley
WOODWORKING
• Making the Cut: Level 2
3rd – Clint Millington
2nd – Jesse Legg
1st – Paul Rittenour
• Finishing Up: Level 4
1st – Wesley Timmons
(Wesley received Outstanding of the Day at the State Fair on Monday)
OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Paul Rittenour
Trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Builders' Supplies, Inc.
OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Wesley Timmons
Trophy sponsor: Reno Game Fowl
WORKFORCE & FINANCE
• Workforce Preparation
1st – Kennedy Newland
OVERALL WINNER: Kennedy Newland
Trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.