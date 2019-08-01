CAKE DECORATING

• Cake Decorating – Beginner

1st – Connor Snyder

OVERALL WINNER: Connor Snyder

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Pike County 4-H Alumni Club

COMPANION ANIMALS

• Horseless Horse

1st – Madelyn Smith

• Purr-fect Pals

2nd – Katie Miller

1st – Emma Cutler

• Pet Rabbit

1st – Emma Cutler

• All About Dogs

3rd – Joshua Farmer

2nd – Sophie Neal

1st – Braelynn McGraw

• You and Your Dog

1st – Emma Martin

OVERALL WINNER: TIE - Emma Cutler and Madelyn Smith

Overall Winner trophy sponsors: A.J. Pritchett and Central Ohio Financial Services

CREATIVE ARTS

• Seeing Through Graphic Design

2nd – Averie Baugh Downs

1st – Clayton Hambrick

• Get Started in Art

3rd – Zoe Fyffe

2nd – Zandra Kessess

1st TIE: Faith Amato / Natalie Cooper

• Miniature Garden

1st – Savannah Millington

OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Tie = Averie Baugh Downs / Faith Amato

Trophy sponsor: Atomic Credit Union

Trophy Sponsor: McDonald’s of Waverly

OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Clayton Hambrick

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Caleb and Lisa Knisley

CREATIVE WRITING

• The Writer in You

1st - Kyndra Barker

OVERALL WINNER: Kyndra Barker

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Pike County 4-H Committee

HEALTH & SAFETY

• Your Thoughts Matter

2nd – Evanna Swepston

1st – Emma Knipp

• Alcohol and Drug Abuse

1st – Natalie Cooper

• Staying Healthy

1st – Abigail Looney

• ATV Safety

1st – Garrett Branham

OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Abigail Looney

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Dr. Stacy L. Davis, DDS

OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Emma Knipp

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Chix-n-Chaps 4-H Club

HOME DECORATING & DESIGN

• It’s My Home

1st – Cassidy Looney

• Laundry

1st – Adam Farmer

OVERALL WINNER: Cassidy Looney

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Supplies

LEADERSHIP

• Camp Counseling

1st – Grace Cooper

OVERALL WINNER: Grace Cooper

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Debbie Brown

NATURAL RESOURCES

• Geology

2nd – Luke Millington

1st – Andrew Stewart

• Beginning Fishing

1st – Braiden Smith

• Intermediate Fishing

2nd – Ean Perkins

1st – Brady Coreno

• Canning and Freezing

1st – Evanna Swepston

• How Does Your Garden Grow

1st – Levi Jones

OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Braiden Smith

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mark Campbell Family

OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Brady Coreno

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Wade and Techia Potter

PHOTOGRAPHY

• Focus on Photography

5th place tie: McKenzie Stewart and Taryn Gillott

4th – McKenna Fouch

3rd – Katelynn Stewart

2nd – Sindy Beardmore

1st – Riley Welch

OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: McKenna Fouch

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Mike and Frannie Cool Family

OVEARLL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Riley Welch

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett

QUILTING

• You Can Quilt

1st – Carly Hickenbottom

OVERALL WINNER: Carly Hickenbottom

Overall Winner trophy sponsor: Reno Game Fowl

SELF-DETERMINED

4th – Dawson Young

3rd – Abigail Looney

2nd – Bryce Coreno

1st – Luke Davis

OVERALL WINNER: Luke Davis

Trophy sponsor: Dyn-o-Mite 4-H Club

SHOOTING SPORTS

• Basic Archery

1st – Madilen Day

• Rifle Project

1st – Wesley Timmons

• Safe Use of Guns

2nd – Shelby Pitts

1st – Kolten Miller

OVERALL WINNER: TIE – Madilen Day and Wesley Timmons

Trophy sponsor: Brad and Joyce Welsh Family

Trophy sponsored in Memory of Walter Reese

STEM

• From Airedales to Zebras: Vet Level 1

1st – Karlie Smith

• Science Fun with Kitchen Chemistry

1st – Sadie Lamerson

• Science Fun with Physics

1st – Ava Ricer

• All Systems Go!: Vet Level 2

1st – Kyla Penn

• Robotic 1 with LEGO EV3

1st – Justin Helton

OVERALL WINNER: Karlie Smith

Trophy sponsor: Caleb and Lisa Knisley

WOODWORKING

• Making the Cut: Level 2

3rd – Clint Millington

2nd – Jesse Legg

1st – Paul Rittenour

• Finishing Up: Level 4

1st – Wesley Timmons

(Wesley received Outstanding of the Day at the State Fair on Monday)

OVERALL WINNER JUNIOR DIVISION: Paul Rittenour

Trophy sponsor: Klinker's Lumber & Builders' Supplies, Inc.

OVERALL WINNER SENIOR DIVISION: Wesley Timmons

Trophy sponsor: Reno Game Fowl

WORKFORCE & FINANCE

• Workforce Preparation

1st – Kennedy Newland

OVERALL WINNER: Kennedy Newland

Trophy sponsor: A.J. Pritchett

