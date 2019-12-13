K9 Gold
Photo courtesy of K9 Gold Facebook Page

The Waverly Police Department found drugs, a loaded handgun, and more during the course of an investigation on Thursday evening.

According to a posting by Sgt. Joe Taylor of the Waverly Police Department on the K9 Gold Facebook page, the incident occurred at 8:05 p.m. on Thursday when a vehicle rolled out of the Speedway gas station parking lot, crossing over Emmitt Avenue (U.S. Route 23) and coming to rest against the sidewalk.

“During the investigation of this incident, criminal indicators were observed,” according to the posting. “Gold was asked to conduct a narcotic sniff around the exterior of the vehicle with a positive alert to the odor of narcotics. A search of the vehicle resulted in just under a pound of Methamphetamine, around $16,000 street value, a loaded 380 handgun which was stolen, cash, and paraphernalia.”

