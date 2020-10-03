Those searching for a healthy meal option have a new choice within the village of Waverly.
On Friday, Sept. 23, the Pike County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Waverly Nutrition, a new business located in the north end of town along U.S. 23. Specifically, it is housed at 513 East Emmitt Avenue, Suite C, beside Giovanni’s Pizza (Suite B) and Slechter Dental Care (Suite A).
The menu at Waverly Nutrition is made up of numerous tea and protein shake combinations with Herbalife Nutrition products.
“We have a lot of choices, so it might be a little overwhelming. But once you get through your first visit, it is so much easier after that,” explained owner Nicole Reedy. “We have over 80 flavors of shakes. They are protein shakes and are full meal replacements with 24 grams of protein and 21 essential vitamins at around 250 calories. You are going to taste it and ask, ‘How is this even good for me?’ But it is. “
Some of the flavors Reedy used as examples included Oreo Cheesecake, Birthday Cake, and White Chocolate S’mores. For the month of October, the pumpkin menu has arrived. Some examples of those flavors include Harvest Cupcake, Pumpkin Spice Frappe, Pumpkin Brownie, Carrot Cake and more.
“Every single shake will have the 24 grams of protein and 21 essential vitamins. The only thing that might change a little bit is the calories if you get extra toppings on it,” said Reedy.
“We do have fun toppings that aren’t sugar-free like chocolate chips, marshmallows, sprinkles, and graham crackers. Those are the only things that would change the calories or fat content a little bit. But it isn’t going to change it a whole lot, because it is half of a tablespoon (of topping).”
Additionally, Reedy said they offer post-workout shakes for those who exercise. They also have a dairy free option for those who cannot have dairy. Most of the shakes are made with soy protein, but there is also is a soy-free option.
Besides the shakes, there are numerous teas offered in sweet (sweetened with plant-based Stevia) and unsweetened varieties.
“Two of the most popular teas we have are Raspberry Lemonade and Peach. We have many other flavors. All teas give you energy, boost your metabolism, and help you burn calories. You burn 80 to 100 calories by drinking it. It is a natural thermogen that heats your body up, but you don’t feel it,” said Reedy.
“We have what we call tea bombs. Some of the favorite tea bombs are the Hocus Pocus and the Winterberry Blast, because it has the raspberry lemonade in it. But honestly, they are all popular. They are like our regular teas but with extra energy in them. Called a liftoff, it is a Vitamin B extra energy tablet that gives you a boost of energy without feeling a crash or the jitters, and it is all sugar free.”
Reedy said it can be a little confusing to new customers, as purchasing both a tea and a shake makes it a combo.
“Most people get both, but you can get one or the other. It is like going into a restaurant. The tea is your drink and the shake is your meal. You are getting your energy boosting drink and your meal replacement shake,” said Reedy.
“We have little order slips on each side of our bar. Every new person who comes in gets walked through the process one-on-one, because it can be overwhelming. We will help them pick their shake and their tea. We have add-ons like immunity essentials, fiber, extra protein, probiotics, and/or a fat burner that helps target belly fat and reduces hunger. Aloe can go in your tea. It adds a little flavor to your tea, while helping to fight bloating and indigestion.”
If anyone wants to see detailed nutrition information or product ingredients, they are welcome to do so. All of the Herbalife Nutrition canisters are available if customers want to read the ingredients or nutrition facts. Reedy said they have products that can help individuals meet different goals such as losing weight, gaining weight, getting lean, or gaining muscle. Additionally, she says the products can help individuals feel better and have more energy.
“We will get people who come in twice a day,” said Reedy. “When people start getting results and falling in love with the product, we can help them get set up to do this at home as well. But we still want them to come in, and be part of the community here at Waverly Nutrition.”
Waverly Nutrition has a rewards program based upon social media through its pages on Instagram and Facebook. In order to get punches on the card, a photo must be shared on either of those platforms of your purchase. Once a staff member of Waverly Nutrition is shown the social media post, the individual will receive a punch on his or her card. Once the card is full of punches, a free combo of a tea and a shake is awarded.
Reedy is a resident of Circleville, who now owns both Court House Nutrition (Washington Court House) and Waverly Nutrition.
“My personal story is that I started going into Circleville Nutrition, because that is where I live. I fell in love with the community, the shakes and the teas. I was getting really good results physically from going in there, so I decided I needed to try this at home. I became a part of the Herbalife community and became a health coach,” said Reedy.
“Then from there, I started working at First Capital Nutrition in Chillicothe for about six months. There I realized how much I loved being a part of the nutrition club and building relationships with people while helping them with their health goals. That’s when I opened my first club in Washington Court House in July.”
Reedy still had Waverly on her mind as a target location, based on her six months of working in Chillicothe, saying, “I decided to bring it to this community because I knew there was a need here. A lot of people were traveling from Waverly to Chillicothe to go to First Capital Nutrition. So I am super excited to bring it here. I will be splitting my time, but I have a whole team to help me run both of them.”
According to Reedy, Circleville was the first one of its kind in this area and has been around for almost three years. It is not a chain, but the locations in this area are joined together as business partners and are expanding their reach in different communities.
“We try to keep our menus the same and the products are the same. We try to keep everything aligned. If you come here and get a Banana Cream Pie shake, it will be the exact same shake at another location. But we are all independent business owners,” said Reedy.
“This isn’t just about shakes and teas. We like to be that happy place for people to go. A lot of times, that is why we have people who come every day. They love the shakes and teas, but it is us and the relationships we build with them. We try to get involved as much as we can in the community.”
