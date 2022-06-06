BEAVER — A car versus motorcycle crash in the morning hours on Saturday, June 4 resulted in the death of a Waverly man.
According to the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on Coal Dock Road near the intersection of Straight Creek Road in Union Township.
Joshua C. Haislop, 22, of Waverly, was driving a 2014 Chevy Cruze eastbound on Coal Dock Road. His vehicle drove left center of center striking a 2021 Tao-Tao motorcycle westbound on Coal Dock Road.
Jason M. Jones, 36, of Waverly, was driving the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries as of the crash. He was later pronounced deceased at Adena Pike Hospital.
In response to the incident, community members are coming together to help out the Jones family.
On Saturday, June 18, a benefit will be held at the Eastern Local Schools cafeteria starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be available for $10 per person in addition to a 50/50 raffle, Chinese Auction, and bake sale.
All proceeds will go to the family and cash donations are also being accepted. Those with more questions are told to contact Stephanie Wicker or Sarah Wicker.
OSHP says impairment is suspected and the crash remains under investigation at this time. The Ohio State Patrol was assisted at the scene by BeaverTownship Fire Department, MedCare EMS and the Pike County Sheriff’s Department.
