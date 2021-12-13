Seal

WAVERLY— In the early hours on Friday, Dec. 10, the Pike County Sheriff's Office engaged in a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

According to a press release from Sheriff Tracy D. Evans, his office received a call from the Waverly Police Department just before 2 a.m., informing they had located a stolen vehicle at Super Quik South in Waverly.

Pike County deputies responded to the scene when the vehicle suddenly fled and nearly colliding with a Waverly cruiser. The suspects occupying the vehicle were identified as 36-year-old Charles Bundy of Chillicothe and 26-year-old Miranda Smith of Piketon.

Waverly officers and Pike County deputies pursued the fleeing vehicle as officers and deputies were able to quickly apprehend Bundy and Smith on US 23 nearby Howard Road.

Bundy was arrested for warrants on drug abuse instruments, and later charged with Felony Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 4 Failure to Comply, Felony 5 Obstruction Official Business, Felony 4 Aiding the Escape or Resistance to Authority. Bundy was later transported and housed at the Scioto County Jail.

Smith was released on a Summons to Appear in Pike County Court on Monday, Dec. 20. This case will be submitted to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office for further review of charges and presented to next term of Pike County Grand Jury.

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments