Seal

WAVERLY— A 911 call received by the Waverly Police Department last weekend resulted in a foot pursuit and eventual death.

According to Waverly Police Chief John Winfield, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 a 911 call was received from Alan Walsh for medical assistance. Waverly Police Department responded to his residence and at that time a foot pursuit ensured.

A Waverly police officer responded to the scene and interacted with Walsh, who reportedly entered a neighbor's residence and was encountered by police where he was taken into custody.

Walsh received medical treatment and was transported first to Adena Hospital and then transferred to Riverside Hospital in Columbus. On Monday, Nov. 29, Walsh was pronounced deceased at Riverside Hospital. An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.

During the encounter with Mr. Walsh, no weapons were fired.

Waverly Police Department requested that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conduct an investigation into the officer-involved critical incident. BCI's investigation remains ongoing.

WPD stated no further comments or statements would be made while the investigation was ongoing.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments