WAVERLY— A 911 call received by the Waverly Police Department last weekend resulted in a foot pursuit and eventual death.
According to Waverly Police Chief John Winfield, on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021 a 911 call was received from Alan Walsh for medical assistance. Waverly Police Department responded to his residence and at that time a foot pursuit ensured.
A Waverly police officer responded to the scene and interacted with Walsh, who reportedly entered a neighbor's residence and was encountered by police where he was taken into custody.
Walsh received medical treatment and was transported first to Adena Hospital and then transferred to Riverside Hospital in Columbus. On Monday, Nov. 29, Walsh was pronounced deceased at Riverside Hospital. An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner's Office.
During the encounter with Mr. Walsh, no weapons were fired.
Waverly Police Department requested that the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation conduct an investigation into the officer-involved critical incident. BCI's investigation remains ongoing.
WPD stated no further comments or statements would be made while the investigation was ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.