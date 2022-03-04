PIKETON— This week, the Department of Energy held two virtual update meetings regarding the ongoing demolition of the X-326 process building at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
Now entering the 12th year of demolition of the 3,700-acre site, Acting DOE Site Lead Jeremy Davis said the property’s three process buildings- X-326, X-333, and X-330- will be part of the department’s focus over the next ten years.
With the X-326 process building, Davis outlined the timeline of its deactivation starting in September 2020 to its current state.
“I am happy to report that we are at about 60% completion of demolition,” he said, now filling-in for the retired Jeff Bettinger. “We hope to complete all structural demolition by the end of the calendar year.”
After achieving deactivation, DOE approved the demolition design plan and began transite removal in February 2021. Demolition began on May 17 of last year and all transites were removed by Nov. 23, 2021.
As demolition continues, there are eight project monitors surrounding the X-326 which observe for particulate matter and radiological releases.
Director of Environmental Protection Frank Johnston reviewed those findings measured between April and December 2021.
Explaining the results, he said no measures over the course of that timeframe came close to the national ambient air quality standard for 24 hours which is measured at 150 micrograms per cubic meter.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports exposure to these particles, sometimes found near roadways and dusty industries, can cause irritation to a person’s eyes, nose, and throat. Exposure to fine particles found in smoke or haze is more dangerous- which may affect someone’s lungs and heart.
High amounts of this particulate matter have not been detected, Johnston said due in-part to water misting and fixative application safety precautions.
“All the particulate matter data that we have collected to-date has been well below anything that would be a compliance issue with the property boundary, said Johnston. “It’s also indicating that the controls that we have put-in place are doing a very good job.”
According to the PORTS Virtual Museum, the X-326 served the purpose of enriching uranium for the U.S. nuclear defense program after operations began in 1956- the last of all process buildings to be constructed.
In addition to enrichment and purge operations, the X-326 was the primary facility onsite for product withdrawal, where its southwest corner primarily served that purpose. This increasingly became the building’s role after the A-Plant stopped producing weapons-grade material and focused more on nuclear reactor material.
