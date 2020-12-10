Jacob Brigner

Jacob Brigner

Sheriff James E. Nelson reports that on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, Jacob M. Brigner of Horton Road, Beaver, was arrested and charged with F-2, Pandering Obscenities Harmful to Juveniles and F-2, Child Endangerment.

Sergeant. R Cottrill received a report on Friday, September 4, 2020 involving , 32-year-old, Jacob M. Brigner, sending explicit, pornographic videos and images to a juvenile. Sgt. R. Cottrill and Cpt. J. Burchett effected an arrest on Dec. 2, 2020 after Brigner was found in a camper with the runaway juvenile.

The juvenile was returned to her parents and Brigner was taken to the Pike County Sheriff Office where he submitted to an interview. Brigner was later transported booked into the Butler County Jail on Felony charges of Pandering Obscenities Harmful to Juveniles and, Child Endangerment. Brigner stood before the court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2020 to answer to these charges, and received a bond of $84,500 with a 10 percent bond. Sgt. R. Cottrill will be presenting this case to the next session of Grand Jury, December, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments