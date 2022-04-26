WAVERLY — Through a $80,300 grant from the Ohio Department of Development, the Pike County Land Reutilization Corporation will be conducting an assessment of a former Waverly storage facility.
Owned by Gulf Refining since 1956, the Fosters Bulk Fueling Station served as a bulk storage facility until 2010 when it was closed.
Located just behind the Pike County YMCA and across the street from Rural King, the remaining structure on the Second Street property is described as “a blight to an otherwise active area in Waverly” in a press release from ODOD.
With the grant, the Land Bank plans to complete the Voluntary Action Program Phase II Environmental Site Assessment, apply for cleanup, and redevelop the site.
Part of a $60 million state grant funding rollout, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced the awards on Tuesday which are projected to help local communities clean up dozens of contaminated properties known as brownfields to make way for future economic development.
As part of the new Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program, the Ohio Department of Development is providing funding for 78 projects, including approximately $54.8 million for 37 clean-up projects and $5.5 million for 41 assessment projects. These projects will impact communities in 35 counties across the state.
The announcement is only a portion of what the program has in store, that $60 million grant announcement representing the first group of grants.
Nearly $350 million is to be invested in total across the state and applications for Round 2 are being accepted until Saturday. All remaining funds not exhausted in the first two rounds will be made available statewide in Round 3, which will begin on July 1, 2022.
“More businesses are looking to expand in Ohio, but they need sites that are ready to go immediately,” said Husted. “By cleaning up brownfield sites, we are creating locations that are ready to accommodate a business expansion. We are also transforming communities by removing blighted buildings and turning those sites into new opportunities for economic development.”
The announcement comes after discussions in Waverly Village Council in February. Then, Mayor Greg Kempton discussed how the Land Bank had been looking for properties within Waverly to place on its brownfield remediation list.
These brownfields, the mayor said, are environmentally contaminated areas such as idled gas stations looking to be redeveloped.
The fueling station was identified as a brownfield site, but Kempton, along with Daphne Mosley of the Pike County Community and Economic Development and Council President Thomas Patterson have thought might qualify was the former Landmark property along the railroad tracks.
“It’s extremely dilapidated with the graffiti and the way the rooms are done,” Kempton said during a virtually-held session. “It’s look a place where absolutely nothing good could happen.”
The Ohio Brownfield Remediation Program was created with support from the Ohio General Assembly in the current operating budget.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
