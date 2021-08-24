LATHAM- The start of the school year is often a hectic time for students, parents, and staff as they adjust to a new routine. Unexpected occurrences only make that sentiment stronger.
Such was the case this week when Western Local Schools had to cancel classes on Monday and Tuesday due to its air conditioning unit no longer operating. Windows only opening eight inches, classroom temperatures have reached 83 degrees Fahrenheit without kids present this week.
Superintendent Brock Brewster informed Western families of the broken A.C. last week, asking students to dress accordingly. With temperatures reaching the upper 80’s to low 90’s this week, he announced on Sunday that Monday classes would be cancelled.
“To be perfectly honest I will be really surprised if we are up and running by Friday. I’m hopeful but I wouldn’t say optimistic based on the fact they are having to fabricate fittings right now,” the school district posted on its official Facebook page on Tuesday. “All I can say is that we are doing everything we possibly can to get the kids back in school as quickly as we can.”
The variable frequency drive, which operates the chilling mechanism of the A.C., fried following a power surge when the school lost electricity earlier this month. The cause of that electric loss, the district says, was a tree falling down on Shoemaker Road — located just west of the schools.
Further complicating the situation, the VFD system is 20 years old and is no longer manufactured. What the district will have to do, they say, is retrofit a newer model but that cannot be done in such a short timeframe.
In the meanwhile, a portable system is being brought-in which weighs approximately 30,000 pounds — requiring a crane to offload it. That mobile unit is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday.
Working on plumbing the system and inserting the standalone unit to its current piping is being done piecemeal, where parts have to be fabricated and other parts having to be removed to insert others.
“I wanted to make sure everyone realizes this is not as simple as putting in a new heat pump or a new air handler in your house,” the district said, adding it understands parents’ frustration with the situation. Staff members are also currently working in the buildings. “I am sending this message so you know what we are dealing with and why it is not a quick fix.”
The district, opening in February 1998 according to its website, was built at a time when hundreds of schools were built throughout the state. Lessons have been learned in that time since, especially regarding efficiency.
“These buildings were not designed to be operated without air-conditioning during high temperatures,” WLSD said in its post.
With cooler temperatures projected to return next week, a normal week of school is expected regardless if the portable system is up and ready. Cooler nights are what make having ordinary school days possible.
Remote learning was not available at this time since most kids were doing diagnostic testing instead of regular instruction and not all Chromebooks had been distributed to everyone.
Meals are still available for pick-up for Western students this week, where students are told to either contact the school offices or to send a message to either the elementary or high school Facebook pages.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
