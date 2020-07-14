Pike County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched in reference to a stabbing on Saturday, according to Sheriff James E. Nelson.
According to Nelson, deputies were dispatched to 91 Buchanan Road where they located a male with a stab wound to the abdomen.
Nelson reported that the male was identified as Richard Titer, Jr., 51 of Springfield and that he was flown to Grant Hospital in Columbus by MedFlight.
“Another male identified as Patrick Colburn, age 56, of 75 Buchanan Road was transported to Adena Pike Hospital by Pike County Squad for injuries he received to his head and upper body after being struck with a ball bat several times,” Nelson reported. “During the course of the investigation, it was found that Samuel B.Smith, age 42, of 1325 Johnson Hill Road, was responsible for that attack on Mr. Colburn. Smith was taken into custody, charged with felonious assault and lodged in the Butler County Jail.
Nelson reported that the investigation is continuing, that he expects additional charges will be filed, and a case against Smith will be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury.
