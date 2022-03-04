WAVERLY— Appearing before the Pike County Court of Common Pleas on Friday, Pike County Auditor Kayla Slusher entered a plea of not guilty to charges stemming from a recent investigation from the Ohio Auditor's Office.
Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Special Investigations Unit announced the indictment from a county jury, where charges include two counts of theft in office, one count of theft, and one count of misuse of credit cards.
Presiding Judge Linton D. Lewis, a retired judge from the Perry County Court of Common Pleas, granted Slusher an "own recognizance" bond- meaning no costs are attached to bail.
Prior to her first pre-trial, which is set for Monday, May 2 at 10 a.m., the auditor is ordered to stay away from the office and to have no contact with the staff.
According to SIU, Slusher is accused of abusing her position to pay herself more salary than she was lawfully permitted, and using county resources and a county credit card to pay for her personal expenses.
In total, she is accused of stealing more than $2,600.
SUI said it became involved in the matter after receiving information from a confidential source.
