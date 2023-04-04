logo

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Apr 3, 2023 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Ohio State Director Jonathan McCracken today announced that USDA is accepting applications for $1 billion in grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements. USDA is making the $1 billion in grants available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with funding from President Biden’s landmark Inflation Reduction Act, the nation’s largest-ever investment in combatting the climate crisis.

“Investing in climate-smart energy systems is good for business and vital to Ohio’s economic future,” said McCracken. “The Renewable Energy for America Program creates good paying jobs in rural Ohio, supports thriving communities, and helps lower energy costs for farmers and small businesses across our state.”


