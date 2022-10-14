George Wagner IV, right, talks with his attorney, John P. Parker, after a break during his trial, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023.
Friday marked the end of the fifth week of the murder trial of George W. Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court.
Wagner is charged, along with three members of his family, with killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April 2016.
On Tuesday, the defense objected, before the jury was brought into the courtroom, to the mountain of evidence the state was anticipating to enter. There were several evidence bags and boxes stacked in front of the witness stand that contained firearms found at the Flying W Farm, which the defendant’s grandmother owns.
Defense attorney John Parker argued that the firearms found at that property were not he guns used in the murders and were therefore not related the aggravated murder charge.
Pike County prosecutor Rob Junk explained some of the guns found were on a list that Jake Wagner had on his phone that he initially called a “wish list."
Judge Randy Deering asked how that made the guns viable and special prosecutor Angela Canepa said that it proved the guns existed and it was not just a wish list.
Deering overruled the objection and Junk discussed the many firearms found with BCI agents Ryan Scheiderer and Perry Roesner that dominated evidence for the whole morning.
Roesner told the jury that most of the guns were confined to one bedroom of the house on Flying W Farm where Billy Wagner lived in 2017. Investigators did not say whose bedroom the guns were found in.
Wednesday afternoon, BCI agent Julia Eveslage went through text messages and searches on Angela Wagner and Jake Wagner’s phones leading up to the killings.
One message spoke of “pink bunnies.”
Canepa asked Eveslage if she believed that message had anything, and Eveslage said that she did not, implying the message was written in code.
On cross examination, Parker zeroed on one particular text and asked Eveslage what that conversation said about the murder. Eveslage said it pertained to the family dynamic. Parker continued to press her about its connection to the murder to the point the prosecution objected saying the witness had answered at which time Parker said he was done with the witness.
On Thursday, a two-hour discussion with Angela Wagner and BCI agents in 2017 was played for the jury. After relinquishing her right to remain silent, Angela said that first heard of the murders by seeing news coverage on TV.
“I was horrified,” Angela Wagner told the agents whe agents asked her thoughts when she heard the news.
“We were just all upset over it.”
Angela Wagner’s story changed drastically from this interview and what she would eventually admit after the indictments of the family members in 2018.
BCI Agent Rick Ward let her know they didn’t think she was telling them everything.
“I’m just going to stop right here, and I can get an attorney,” Angela Wagner said.
In the afternoon, Angela’s half-brother, Chris Newcomb took his turn in the witness chair.
Newcomb talked about his relationship with his nephews Jake and George. Newcomb told the jury that Jake and George had totally different personality types. He described it as “night and day.”
Newcomb said he felt “enraged” whe Jake pled guilty.
“If Jake would have been around me, I probably would’ve beat him with an inch of his life," he said.
Newcomb had been a steadfast defender of his family before Jake’s plea.
Newcomb admitted that he had been questioned by BCI and that Angela, Jake and George told Newcomb told him not talk to investigators.
Newcomb described Angela as “a lot controlling” and he believed she favored Jake over George. Newcomb said that Jake would always do whatever Angela wanted, but George would stand up to her. Newcomb said George liked being out of the house because, “George and his mother fought all the time.”
When asked if he still loved George, Newcomb said he did. When asked if he would invite George to stay in house Newcomb answered, “That would be getting a little close.”
