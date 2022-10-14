George Wagner IV trial continues in Pike County

George Wagner IV, right, talks with his attorney, John P. Parker, after a break during his trial, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly, Ohio. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found shot to death at four different locations on April 21-22, 2016. Wagner’s brother Jake Wagner and mom, Angela Wagner, have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced. George’s dad, George “Billy” Wagner III is expected to go on trial in 2023.

 Liz Dufour

Friday marked the end of the fifth week of the murder trial of George W. Wagner IV in Pike County Common Pleas Court.

Wagner is charged, along with three members of his family, with killing seven members of the Rhoden family and Hannah Gilley in April 2016.

