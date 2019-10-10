The Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 9 at the intersection of State Route 32 and State Route 124 in Pike County.
According to the Patrol, Brooklyn Pate, 19, of Lucasville was traveling south from State Route 124 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado when she reportedly failed to yield from a stop sign and crossed State Route 32. A 2004 Ford Explorer, driven by Vickie Blanton, 58, of Lucasville, was traveling westbound on State Route 32 and struck Pate's vehicle, the Patrol stated.
Medflight transported Blanton to Cabell Huntington Hospital in West Virginia, and Pike County EMS transported Pate to Adena Medical Center in Waverly, according to the Patrol.
The only passenger in Blanton's vehicle, John Clifford, 57, of Waverly, was treated on scene then released, the Patrol said.
Pike County EMS, the Pike County Sheriff's Office and the Newton Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.
A status of injuries is unknown at the time, according to the Patrol.
