The Pike County Commissioners are planning to replace a sewer pipe near state Route 104 just south of Waverly, but there seems to be some confusion as to who owns and who is responsible for the pipe.

“The pipe is not on county property, the pipe was not installed by the county or maintained by the county,” commissioner Jerry Miller said. “The road the pipe runs under at the top of the hill, as well as, the hospital property is owned by the county. So all that hardpan, and it has for years, it all drains down that hill and that ravine.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments