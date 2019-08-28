The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural and Environmental Sciences (CFAES), in partnership with the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, is hosting "Estate Planning for Farms and Small Business" from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Ross County Service Center, 475 Western Avenue, Conference Room D, Chillicothe.
"Learn about current laws, tools and strategies to successfully transition your business to the next generation of managers and owners," a recent CFAES press release stated.
The event will cover the following topics: strategies for improving generational communication, preventing unnecessary disputes between family members, treating heirs equitably, using trusts to manage estate transfers, LLC agreements to protect business and personal assets, federal estate taxes and their impact on business operations, as well as gifting, irrevocable trusts and other wealth transfer tools.
The cost is $15 per person or $25 per family. RSVP is required by Aug. 27.
For more information or to RSVP, call 740-702-3200, or email at guthrie.76@osu.edu .
