The OVI sobriety checkpoint held in conjunction with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Waverly Police Department, the Piketon Police Department and “nearby saturation patrols” from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 on U.S. 23 in Pike County was successful, according to Lt. Tim Karwatske, commander of the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
“(The sobriety checkpoint) was a great success and an excellent opportunity to work with our law enforcement partners at the Waverly Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office,” Karwatske said.
The Patrol checked 489 vehicles during the checkpoint with no OVI arrests.
“That may sound backwards, but the main purpose of the sobriety checkpoint is to draw awareness to the issue of impaired driving and not necessarily to make a lot of arrests,” said Karwatske. “We received encouraging comments from many of the motorists who passed through the checkpoint.”
Funded by federal grant funds, the OVI checkpoint is used to intercept and deter impaired drivers.
The Patrol urges drivers to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements if they are planning to consume alcohol.
“Don’t let another life be lost for the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel impaired,” the Patrol said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.