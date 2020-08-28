Roger D. Blythe

Roger D. Blythe

 Photo from Pike County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

A Pike County man who was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 12 and charged with pandering obscenities involving a minor has been arrested again for allegedly failing to appear in court.

According to Pike County Sheriff James E. Nelson, Roger D. Blythe, 33, of Sugar Run Road, Piketon, was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 27 on a warrant for failure to appear in court. 

"Blythe was originally arraigned on Aug. 14 on the charge of pandering obscenities involving a minor," Nelson stated. "Blythe bonded out of jail on a $20,000 dollar bond with a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 27. Blythe failed to appear in court for that hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

"Cpl. Cottrill, along with Sgt Cottrell and Chief Bentley, went to Blythe’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident."

Blythe would appear in court on Aug. 28th in reference to his warrant, Nelson said.

Load comments