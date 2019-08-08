Champion Best of Show: Jewelyn Wells
Trophy sponsored by Massie's Giovanni's of Piketon
Banner sponsored by Jessica's Attic
Reserve Champion Best of Show: Keegan Brandum
Trophy sponsored by Jerry and Billi Leeth
Banner sponsored by Cody's Carryout
