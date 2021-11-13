WAVERLY— An attempted vehicle stoppage by the Waverly Police Department on Thursday resulted in a flee attempt, crash, and an eventual arrest of the driver and passenger.
According to Police Chief John Winfield, his department attempted to stop a vehicle traveling on East Emmitt Avenue for improper registration on a vehicle just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The vehicle failed to stop and continued out of the village limits on US 23 toward Ross County. In the 800 block of Howard Road, the vehicle lost control and wrecked. Officers were able to get the occupants out of the vehicle.
The driver was identified as a 16-year juvenile male and the passenger was identified as Olivia Star. The juvenile male was transported to Adena Pike by MedCare EMS and was later released before being sent to the Ross County Juvenile Detention Center.
Star had outstanding warrants for her arrest out of the Pike County Sheriff's Office and custody was turned over to the Pike County Sheriff's Office.
Chief Winfield thanked the Waverly Fire Department, MedCare and Pike County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this incident.
